Injury Woes and Card Warnings Challenge England's World Cup Campaign

England's World Cup squad faces mounting challenges as key players Declan Rice, Marc Guehi, and Reece James followed individual training programs instead of joining team sessions.

England is set to face Norway in the quarter-finals in Miami, but concerns loom large as Reece James continues to recover from a hamstring injury he picked up in a group-stage match against Ghana.

Meanwhile, Declan Rice manages a recurring neural issue affecting his hamstring and back, while multiple players, including Rice, are at risk of suspension due to yellow card accumulations, adding pressure to the team's campaign.