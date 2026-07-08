Genocide in Sudan: U.N. Uncovers Atrocities by RSF Forces
A U.N. investigation has uncovered mass killings, abductions, and systemic sexual violence by Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in al-Fashir, North Darfur, evidencing a genocidal policy. The RSF allegedly committed war crimes, including forced starvation, during a prolonged siege amid an ongoing civil war with the Sudanese army.
Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have been implicated in severe human rights abuses, including mass killings, rapes, and enforced starvation, in al-Fashir, a city they captured amid an ongoing civil war. A U.N. investigation found deliberate, systematic actions resembling genocide.
According to the report, the RSF imposed a siege, blocking aid and shelling food systems, while conducting atrocities against civilians. Despite RSF denials, evidence suggests intentional policies of violence. Observers warn similar atrocities might unfold in al-Obeid, another conflict zone.
The U.N. Human Rights Council condemned the acts and announced a further inquiry into escalating violence. As tensions rise, with RSF forces gathering around al-Obeid, the international community is urged to act swiftly to prevent widespread atrocities.