Genocide in Sudan: U.N. Uncovers Atrocities by RSF Forces

Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have been implicated in severe human rights abuses, including mass killings, rapes, and enforced starvation, in al-Fashir, a city they captured amid an ongoing civil war. A U.N. investigation found deliberate, systematic actions resembling genocide.

According to the report, the RSF imposed a siege, blocking aid and shelling food systems, while conducting atrocities against civilians. Despite RSF denials, evidence suggests intentional policies of violence. Observers warn similar atrocities might unfold in al-Obeid, another conflict zone.

The U.N. Human Rights Council condemned the acts and announced a further inquiry into escalating violence. As tensions rise, with RSF forces gathering around al-Obeid, the international community is urged to act swiftly to prevent widespread atrocities.