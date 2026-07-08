Genocide in Sudan: U.N. Uncovers Atrocities by RSF Forces

A U.N. investigation has uncovered mass killings, abductions, and systemic sexual violence by Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in al-Fashir, North Darfur, evidencing a genocidal policy. The RSF allegedly committed war crimes, including forced starvation, during a prolonged siege amid an ongoing civil war with the Sudanese army.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sudans Rsf Forces Carried Out Mass Killings | Updated: 08-07-2026 22:38 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 22:38 IST
Genocide in Sudan: U.N. Uncovers Atrocities by RSF Forces
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Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have been implicated in severe human rights abuses, including mass killings, rapes, and enforced starvation, in al-Fashir, a city they captured amid an ongoing civil war. A U.N. investigation found deliberate, systematic actions resembling genocide.

According to the report, the RSF imposed a siege, blocking aid and shelling food systems, while conducting atrocities against civilians. Despite RSF denials, evidence suggests intentional policies of violence. Observers warn similar atrocities might unfold in al-Obeid, another conflict zone.

The U.N. Human Rights Council condemned the acts and announced a further inquiry into escalating violence. As tensions rise, with RSF forces gathering around al-Obeid, the international community is urged to act swiftly to prevent widespread atrocities.

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