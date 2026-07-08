JIM&WS expedition conquers Mt Khyam Tso Massif in remote Ladakh

The Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering and Winter Sports (JIM & WS), Pahalgam, has completed a mountaineering expedition to the Mt Khyam Tso Massif in the remote Rumtse Phu region of Ladakh, achieving multiple summit successes despite severe weather and difficult terrain. The 22-member expedition was flagged off on 26 June 2026 under the leadership of Colonel Hem Chandra Singh. After following a carefully planned acclimatisation programme in the Ladakh region, the team began its climbing mission across the rugged massif. The first major success came on 2 July, when the climbers reached the summit of Peak Pt 5901M while facing harsh weather conditions. The ascent marked an important milestone in the expedition, demonstrating the team's preparedness and determination in the high-altitude environment.

Historic paragliding flight adds to expedition's achievements

A unique highlight of the expedition came after the successful summit of Peak Pt 5901M, when Colonel Hem Chandra Singh completed the first-ever paragliding flight from an altitude of 5,600 metres from the peak. The achievement combined high-altitude mountaineering with adventure aviation and added a historic dimension to the expedition. The team continued its climb despite challenging weather and successfully scaled another technically demanding 6,090-metre peak along with Peak Pt 5944M on 3 July. The demanding ascents tested the climbers' endurance, technical skills and teamwork in one of Ladakh's less-explored mountain regions.

Expedition strengthens India's presence in unexplored mountains

The final objective was achieved on 5 July, when the team successfully summited Mt Khyam-III (6,018 metres) before safely descending to the roadhead camp, completing the expedition without incident. The successful mission highlights the capabilities of the Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering and Winter Sports in conducting challenging high-altitude expeditions while promoting adventure sports and mountaineering excellence. The expedition also reinforces India's growing presence in the unexplored mountain ranges of Ladakh, contributing to greater knowledge of the region while showcasing the spirit of adventure, resilience and national pride through disciplined teamwork and skilled mountaineering.