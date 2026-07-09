Tragedy Strikes: Attack on Odesa Port

A Russian military strike on Odesa, a critical Ukrainian Black Sea port, resulted in the deaths of four people and injuries to six others. The attack, confirmed by Serhiy Lysak, head of the city's military administration, also caused significant infrastructure damage, impacting Ukraine's export capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Russian Attack On Ukraines Black Sea Port Of Odesa On Wednesday Killed Four People And Injured Six | Updated: 09-07-2026 00:07 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 00:07 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Attack on Odesa Port

An assault by Russian forces on Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa claimed four lives while injuring six more, a senior official has reported.

Serhiy Lysak, who leads the city's military administration, conveyed on Telegram that the attack had damaged vital infrastructure within the port, an essential hub for Ukraine's exports.

This incident underscores the ongoing conflict's toll on civilian and economic infrastructure in the region.

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