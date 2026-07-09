Tragedy Strikes: Attack on Odesa Port

A Russian Attack On Ukraines Black Sea Port Of Odesa On Wednesday Killed Four People And Injured Six

An assault by Russian forces on Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa claimed four lives while injuring six more, a senior official has reported.

Serhiy Lysak, who leads the city's military administration, conveyed on Telegram that the attack had damaged vital infrastructure within the port, an essential hub for Ukraine's exports.

This incident underscores the ongoing conflict's toll on civilian and economic infrastructure in the region.