INS Sudarshini Strengthens India-US Maritime Ties in New York

Indian Naval Sail Training Ship (STS) INS Sudarshini has completed its port visit to New York, concluding another important leg of the Lokayan 2026 transoceanic expedition while strengthening maritime cooperation and cultural ties between India and the United States.

The indigenously built three-masted barque visited the United States as part of the Indian Navy's 10-month global voyage and represented India during the International Naval Review 250 and Sail4th 250 celebrations, organised to mark the 250th anniversary of American independence. One of the most memorable moments of the visit came during the grand Parade of Sail, where INS Sudarshini sailed past the Statue of Liberty and along the Hudson River, proudly displaying the Indian National Flag alongside naval vessels and tall ships from around the world.

The visit highlighted India's rich maritime traditions while reinforcing the growing partnership between the two nations through naval engagement and people-to-people exchanges.

Floating ambassador welcomes visitors from across New York

While docked in Brooklyn, INS Sudarshini opened its decks to more than 1,000 visitors, including members of the Indian diaspora, residents and maritime enthusiasts. Guests were introduced to the Indian Navy's sail training traditions and gained a closer understanding of India's long maritime history and naval heritage.

The ship also welcomed several distinguished visitors during its stay, including Consul General of India in New York Binaya Srikanta Pradhan and India's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Parvathaneni Harish. They interacted with the crew and praised the vessel's contribution to strengthening maritime cooperation and fostering closer ties between India and the United States.

A State Dinner hosted aboard the ship brought together senior diplomats, defence officials and guests, providing another opportunity to deepen engagement under the expanding India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

Voyage continues with next stop in Boston

After completing its engagements in New York, INS Sudarshini departed for Boston, where it will participate in the upcoming Sail Boston 2026 celebrations as part of its continuing international voyage. The Lokayan 2026 expedition reflects the Indian Navy's commitment to promoting friendship, goodwill and maritime collaboration with partner nations while showcasing India's seafaring traditions across the world. Through its participation in international naval events and public outreach activities, INS Sudarshini continues to serve as a symbol of India's maritime heritage and its growing engagement with the global maritime community.