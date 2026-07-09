North West Opens Entries for 2026 Youth and Women Farm Awards

The North West Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has opened entries for the 2026 Youth and Women Entrepreneur of the Year Awards, inviting eligible farmers and agricultural businesses across the province to participate in the annual competition.

The awards recognise the important role that women and young people play in agriculture while encouraging greater participation in the sector to strengthen food security, create employment opportunities and support economic growth. The initiative also celebrates innovation, hard work and entrepreneurship among farmers who continue to contribute to rural development despite the challenges facing the agricultural industry.

North West MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development Madoda Sambatha said the awards provide an opportunity to honour outstanding achievements while inspiring more young people and women to pursue successful careers in agriculture.

Competition open to youth and women-owned enterprises

The competition is open to agricultural enterprises operating in the North West that are at least 80 per cent owned, managed and operated by women or young people. Applicants entering the youth category must be between the ages of 18 and 35 and meet all the eligibility requirements set out by the department.

Awards will be presented across several categories, including subsistence farming, smallholder farming, commercial farming, exporting, agro-processing, agricultural workers and enterprises owned by persons with disabilities. An overall winner will also be selected from both the youth and women's categories.

The department said the awards are intended to recognise excellence across different parts of the agricultural value chain while highlighting businesses that are making a meaningful contribution to the province's farming sector.

Applications close in August before September awards ceremony

Applications will close on 28 August 2026, with winners scheduled to be announced during an awards ceremony to be held in Heritage Month in September. Interested applicants can obtain entry forms from district coordinators or visit their nearest district and local agriculture offices for assistance. The department also encouraged applicants to contact Provincial Project Coordinator Poiho Ramotlatsi for further information about the competition.

Officials said every application will undergo a verification process in line with the competition rules. Projects that are shortlisted will be visited by assessment teams before the final nominees are confirmed, ensuring that the awards recognise enterprises that demonstrate excellence, commitment and a positive impact on agriculture in the North West province.