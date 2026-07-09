Binance says digital assets becoming practical financial tools

Cryptocurrency is increasingly becoming part of everyday financial life across Africa, with more people using digital assets to send money, manage businesses and access financial services that remain difficult to obtain through traditional banking systems, according to Binance.

The blockchain and cryptocurrency company says Africa's adoption of digital assets is being driven less by speculation and more by practical needs. As millions of people across the continent remain outside the formal banking system, cryptocurrencies and stablecoins are helping individuals and businesses make faster cross-border payments, protect earnings from currency volatility and reduce the cost of sending money to family members.

Binance said products such as Binance Pay and the Binance Card are making digital assets easier to use for routine transactions, allowing users to send, receive and spend cryptocurrency more conveniently in their daily lives.

Growing regulation supports wider adoption

Hannes Wessels, General Manager for South Africa at Binance, said African users have embraced cryptocurrency because it offers solutions to real financial challenges rather than simply serving as an investment. He noted that freelancers are receiving international payments more efficiently, businesses are settling cross-border transactions more quickly and many users are using digital assets to preserve the value of their income.

The company also pointed to a changing regulatory landscape across the continent, with governments in several countries working on legal frameworks that recognise digital assets as part of the financial system. Binance believes these developments can encourage innovation while strengthening financial inclusion and improving economic competitiveness, provided regulations continue to balance consumer protection with technological progress.

The company said it remains engaged with policymakers to support the development of responsible regulations that encourage innovation without compromising user safety.

Education remains key to safe crypto use

Binance stressed that education will play an increasingly important role as more people rely on digital assets for everyday financial activities. Through Binance Academy and other educational programmes, the company provides guidance on protecting digital assets, identifying scams and making informed financial decisions.

The company believes Africa's expanding mobile connectivity and the strong presence of small and medium-sized businesses create favourable conditions for wider adoption of digital financial services. Faster payments, greater transparency and easier access to financial tools are expected to become increasingly valuable as digital economies continue to grow across the continent.

Wessels said Africa is helping shape the future of global cryptocurrency adoption by demonstrating practical, real-world use cases. He added that Binance will continue investing in infrastructure, education and collaboration with regulators to support the safe and responsible growth of digital finance across the region.