Murder Mystery: The Death of Ann Widdecombe

British Police Said They Had Launched A Murder Investigation Into The Death Of Ann Widdecombe

British police have initiated a murder investigation following the death of 78-year-old Ann Widdecombe, a former government minister. The announcement was made early Friday.

Widdecombe, a Conservative MP from 1987 to 2010, held junior ministerial roles and notably served under Prime Minister John Major. Devon and Cornwall Police stated, "Our murder inquiry is in its early stages but moving at a significant pace."

Authorities responded to a call at Widdecombe's home midday Thursday, where she was discovered deceased with severe injuries. A cordon is in place at the site as specialist officers conduct forensic investigations, and efforts are underway to locate a suspect described as a white male.