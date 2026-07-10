Amit Shah Reviews Plan to Strengthen Bureau of Port Security

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal have reviewed the progress of establishing the Bureau of Port Security (BoPS), a new statutory body that will strengthen security at ports across the country. The review meeting was attended by senior officials from the Ministries of Home Affairs and Ports, the Intelligence Bureau, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the Department of Fisheries and other government agencies.

During the meeting, Shah directed that only licensed private security agencies should be entrusted with port security duties. He also said that private security personnel deployed at ports must first receive training from the CISF to ensure uniform standards of preparedness.

The Home Minister instructed officials to begin training for the Port Security Training Institute at the earliest by making use of existing infrastructure. He also called for the creation of a comprehensive database of all personnel deployed under the Bureau of Port Security.

New bureau to improve physical and cyber security

Shah emphasised that every port covered under the Bureau of Port Security framework should have container scanning facilities to strengthen cargo screening and improve overall security. He also directed the CISF to conduct trial runs of the proposed security arrangements at major ports, including Visakhapatnam Port, Jawaharlal Nehru Port and Mundra Port, before the new system is fully implemented. He said the government remains committed to making India's coastal security stronger under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Bureau of Port Security is being established under Section 13 of the Merchant Shipping Act, 2025 and will function under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. Headed by a Director General, the bureau will oversee regulatory inspections, security compliance at ships and port facilities, intelligence sharing and risk assessment. It will also include a dedicated cyber security division responsible for protecting the information technology infrastructure of ports from digital threats.

Focus also placed on fishing harbour security

The Home Minister also reviewed security arrangements at fishing harbours and fish landing centres with officials from the Department of Fisheries. He directed the department to promote ISRO's Nabhmitra mobile application more widely so that larger numbers of fishermen can use the platform for communication and safety.

Shah instructed officials to ask District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police across the country to submit updated lists of all fish landing centres within their jurisdictions. He also called for simplifying the registration process for fishermen to make it easier to access government services. To strengthen security at these facilities, the Home Minister directed district police authorities to ensure proper policing at fish landing centres and said only permanent police personnel should be deployed there. The measures are intended to improve surveillance, strengthen coastal security and enhance the safety of India's maritime infrastructure.