India Strengthens Coastal Security with New Bureau and Tech Initiatives
Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced fortified coastal security for India, emphasizing the creation of the Bureau of Port Security. Key highlights include a security personnel database, container scanning in ports, and India's focus on cybersecurity. Shah also promoted the 'Nabhmitra' app to strengthen fishing harbor security.
- Country:
- India
In a significant announcement on Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared that India's coastal security is invulnerable, underscoring the necessity for a security personnel database managed by the newly established Bureau of Port Security (BoPS).
Reviewing the Bureau's progress, Shah, alongside Ports Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, mandated that only licensed private security firms, whose personnel are trained by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), should manage port security. Furthermore, Shah instructed trial runs for BoPS's security strategies at key ports nationwide.
Shah stressed the commencement of training at the Port Security Training Institute (PSTI) using existing infrastructure. He emphasized container scanning in all BoPS-covered ports and highlighted BoPS's cybersecurity focus. Additionally, Shah directed enhancements in fishing harbour security through the 'Nabhmitra' app, aiming for broader adoption by fishermen.
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