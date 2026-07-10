Four Us Senators Said On Friday They Had Reached Agreement With President Donald Trumps Administration To Move Forward With Updated Legislation On Russia Sanctions We Are Proud To Announce That We Have Reached An Agreement With The Trump Administration To Move Our Updated Russia Sanctions Legislation Forward We Are Very Pleased With This Significant Progress And Expect To Roll Out The Legislation Very Soon

In a significant development, four U.S. senators have declared an agreement with the Trump administration to proceed with revised legislation on Russia sanctions. This collaborative effort aims to impose stringent measures on countries trading with Russia, including those purchasing its oil and natural gas.

The bipartisan initiative is spearheaded by Senators Richard Blumenthal, Lindsey Graham, Jeanne Shaheen, and Roger Wicker. The legislation seeks to penalize nations that contribute to Russia's aggressive military actions against Ukraine by buying its energy exports.

While the White House has not commented, the proposed sanctions reflect a broader U.S. strategy to pressure Moscow into peace negotiations with Ukraine. Efforts continue as President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy have improved diplomatic relations following a recent meeting in Ankara.