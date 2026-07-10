Four Us Senators Said On Friday That They Had Reached Agreement With The Trump Administration To Move Forward With Updated Legislation On Russia Sanctions We Are Proud To Announce That We Have Reached An Agreement With The Trump Administration To Move Our Updated Russia Sanctions Legislation Forward We Are Very Pleased With This Significant Progress And Expect To Roll Out The Legislation Very Soon

Four U.S. senators announced on Friday that they have reached a vital agreement with the Trump administration to propel updated legislation on Russia sanctions.

Senators Richard Blumenthal, Lindsey Graham, Jeanne Shaheen, and Roger Wicker expressed satisfaction with this significant progress towards implementing measures against Russia's actions. They emphasized the necessity for legislative and executive branches to collaborate in penalizing nations purchasing Russian oil and gas, thereby financing President Putin's military activities.

Senator Graham, fresh from meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv, affirmed the agreement would expedite the legislative process, equipping President Trump with robust mechanisms to counter Russia's actions in Ukraine. The announcement coincides with heightened tensions and economic considerations, particularly with oil prices under pressure due to ongoing conflicts and sanctions.