Taiwan Prepares for Typhoon Bavi

Taiwan evacuated over 14,000 people as Typhoon Bavi approached, bringing heavy rain and wind. Although the typhoon is not expected to make landfall, the government is taking precautions. Flights have been canceled and offices closed, with residents experiencing gusty conditions. The storm is forecasted to head towards China's Wenzhou next.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taiwans Government Evacuated More Than | Updated: 11-07-2026 06:38 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 06:38 IST
Taiwan Prepares for Typhoon Bavi
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Taiwan's government has taken proactive measures to ensure the safety of its citizens as Typhoon Bavi approaches. More than 14,000 residents, primarily from mountainous regions, have been evacuated due to the storm, which is expected to unleash heavy rain and strong winds.

While Typhoon Bavi is losing strength and won't make landfall, authorities remain vigilant given forecasts predicting nearly one meter of rainfall in certain areas. The precautionary actions have led to the cancellation of 917 international and all 274 domestic flights. Most cities have declared a typhoon holiday, closing offices and schools.

Despite the blustery weather in Taipei, life continues with reduced transport services. Resident Yeh Mao-hsiung remarked on the situation's relative calm. After passing Taiwan, Bavi is expected to impact Wenzhou, China, posing potential risks to its 10 million residents early Sunday.

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