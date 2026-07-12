US Domestic Affairs: Keystone Pipeline Settlement, Political Shake-Ups, and Market Moves
The U.S. is witnessing significant domestic developments, including a proposed settlement for Keystone Pipeline's Clean Water Act violations, a USPS stamp price hike, Lindsey Graham's sudden death, and policy updates from Trump's administration. Additionally, a California judge's ruling affects the 23andMe data breach case.
The U.S. Justice Department proposed a settlement concerning Keystone Pipeline's 2022 Kansas rupture, aligning with Clean Water Act compliance. In Washington, political tensions continue with announcements from the acting U.S. spy chief and notable Senate figure Lindsey Graham's passing.
New York City aims to empower consumers against subscription traps, while the U.S. Postal Service raises first-class stamp rates. Simultaneously, the California court revokes the state's claims for damages related to 23andMe's data breach.
Meanwhile, inflation hits U.S. drivers due to increased gasoline prices, driven by geopolitical tensions. In another domain, Federal Reserve's task force, strengthened by seasoned experts, faces industry challenges under Trump's scrutinized bipartisanship and election security measures.