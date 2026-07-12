US Domestic Affairs: Keystone Pipeline Settlement, Political Shake-Ups, and Market Moves

The U.S. is witnessing significant domestic developments, including a proposed settlement for Keystone Pipeline's Clean Water Act violations, a USPS stamp price hike, Lindsey Graham's sudden death, and policy updates from Trump's administration. Additionally, a California judge's ruling affects the 23andMe data breach case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Following Is A Summary Of Current Us Domestic News Briefs Us Files Proposed Deal With Keystone Pipeline Owner Over Kansas Rupture The Us Justice Department Said On Friday It Had Filed A Proposed Settlement With The Owner And Operator Of The Keystone Oil Pipeline To Resolve Clean Water Act Violations Related To A Rupture In Kansas Keystone Ships Canadian Crude From Alberta To The Us Midwest And On To The Gulf Coast | Updated: 12-07-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 18:29 IST
US Domestic Affairs: Keystone Pipeline Settlement, Political Shake-Ups, and Market Moves
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The U.S. Justice Department proposed a settlement concerning Keystone Pipeline's 2022 Kansas rupture, aligning with Clean Water Act compliance. In Washington, political tensions continue with announcements from the acting U.S. spy chief and notable Senate figure Lindsey Graham's passing.

New York City aims to empower consumers against subscription traps, while the U.S. Postal Service raises first-class stamp rates. Simultaneously, the California court revokes the state's claims for damages related to 23andMe's data breach.

Meanwhile, inflation hits U.S. drivers due to increased gasoline prices, driven by geopolitical tensions. In another domain, Federal Reserve's task force, strengthened by seasoned experts, faces industry challenges under Trump's scrutinized bipartisanship and election security measures.

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