US News Highlights: Impactful Changes and Key Developments

Current U.S. domestic news includes a reduction in spy agency staff, a New York City policy against subscription traps, a postal service stamp price hike, flash flooding in Missouri, the death of Senator Lindsey Graham, ongoing Senate absences, increased interest in soccer, and a DOJ investigation into UAW President Shawn Fain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 05:22 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 05:22 IST
US News Highlights: Impactful Changes and Key Developments
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  • United States

The U.S. acting Director of National Intelligence, Bill Pulte, announced another round of staff cuts, prompted by President Trump's insistence. This continues the structural downsizing at the agency.

In consumer protection developments, New York City is set to ban subscription traps via a 'Click to Cancel' policy, ensuring easier subscription cancellations for consumers.

In Missouri, severe flash floods from thunderstorms trapped hundreds in the Ozark Mountains, prompting National Guard rescue operations.

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