US News Highlights: Impactful Changes and Key Developments

The U.S. acting Director of National Intelligence, Bill Pulte, announced another round of staff cuts, prompted by President Trump's insistence. This continues the structural downsizing at the agency.

In consumer protection developments, New York City is set to ban subscription traps via a 'Click to Cancel' policy, ensuring easier subscription cancellations for consumers.

In Missouri, severe flash floods from thunderstorms trapped hundreds in the Ozark Mountains, prompting National Guard rescue operations.