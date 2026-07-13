Hungary's Political Shake-Up: Prime Minister Targets 'Puppet' President

Hungary's parliament is expected to approve a controversial constitutional amendment led by Prime Minister Peter Magyar, aimed at ousting President Tamas Sulyok. Magyar has labeled Sulyok a 'puppet' of Viktor Orban, the former premier, whose 16-year rule was ended by Magyar's landslide election win in April.

The proposed legislation is a key facet of Magyar's agenda to dismantle Orban's longstanding influence, which he argues undermined democracy. Magyar's ruling Tisza party, holding a supermajority in parliament, has the power to reconfigure constitutional frameworks. Last week, the government suspended public service media broadcasts, marking the start of reforms to ensure media independence.

Despite Sulyok's protest and request for a democratic review by the Venice Commission, proceedings move forward. If Sulyok fails to sign off on the amendment, Magyar has warned of impeachment steps. The bill, expected to be discussed at 1300 CET before the vote, includes limiting lawmakers' terms and cites restoring constitutional democracy as its goal.