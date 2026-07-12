Government and Opposition Gear Up for a Contentious Monsoon Session

The government has scheduled an all-party meeting for July 19, a day before the Monsoon Session of Parliament begins. This meeting, a routine precursor to parliamentary sessions, aims to outline the government's legislative plans, while opposition parties will highlight their concerns and issues for debate.

The Monsoon Session, anticipated to be tumultuous, will feature a heavy legislative agenda with several key bills. Recent defections and splits within opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena, further complicate the political landscape.

Contentious issues likely to dominate discussions include the NEET-UG paper leak and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's comments on military operation casualties. Additionally, a crucial constitutional amendment bill targeting ministerial accountability could spark considerable debate.