Government and Opposition Gear Up for a Contentious Monsoon Session

The government has planned an all-party meeting on July 19, preceding the Monsoon Session of Parliament. Numerous significant bills and contentious issues, led by opposition rifts and defections, signal a turbulent session. Critical topics include the NEET-UG paper leak and ongoing debates over constitutional amendments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2026 14:21 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 14:21 IST
Government and Opposition Gear Up for a Contentious Monsoon Session
Parliament building (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The government has scheduled an all-party meeting for July 19, a day before the Monsoon Session of Parliament begins. This meeting, a routine precursor to parliamentary sessions, aims to outline the government's legislative plans, while opposition parties will highlight their concerns and issues for debate.

The Monsoon Session, anticipated to be tumultuous, will feature a heavy legislative agenda with several key bills. Recent defections and splits within opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena, further complicate the political landscape.

Contentious issues likely to dominate discussions include the NEET-UG paper leak and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's comments on military operation casualties. Additionally, a crucial constitutional amendment bill targeting ministerial accountability could spark considerable debate.

TRENDING

1
Johor Elections: A Test of Unity for Anwar Ibrahim's Coalition

Johor Elections: A Test of Unity for Anwar Ibrahim's Coalition

Global
2
Apple Sues OpenAI: The Battle for AI Hardware Heats Up

Apple Sues OpenAI: The Battle for AI Hardware Heats Up

Global
3
Trump's Controversial Ousting at the Federal Election Agency

Trump's Controversial Ousting at the Federal Election Agency

Global
4
Controversy Over Trump Administration's Shake-Up of Election Agency

Controversy Over Trump Administration's Shake-Up of Election Agency

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Digital Violence Against Women Emerges as Major Risk to MENAAP's Economic Transformation

OECD Maps Malta's Skills Future with 30 Reforms to Boost Growth, Talent and Investment

The Next Global Health Crisis Is Already Here and It Is Drug-Resistant

AI in African Higher Education: Innovation’s Promise, Inequality’s Warning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026