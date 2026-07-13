Britain Strikes Back: Sanctions on Russian Cyber Networks Unveiled

Britain announced a new sanctions package against Russian cyber networks for attempting to create chaos in Europe. Targeted are 24 individuals and entities linked to Russia's intelligence services, including senior GRU leaders. The action was taken in coordination with the European Union.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 14:31 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 14:31 IST
Britain Strikes Back: Sanctions on Russian Cyber Networks Unveiled
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  • Country:
  • Russia

On Monday, Britain unveiled a fresh wave of sanctions targeting Russian cyber networks, which the government accused of attempting to sow chaos and division across Europe.

The sanctions focus on 24 individuals and entities implicated in destructive cyber and hybrid operations, reportedly involving cybercriminals operating within proxy networks tied to Russian Intelligence Services. Among those sanctioned are senior figures from the GRU, including Vyacheslav Stafeyev, Ivan Senin, and Ivan Kasyanenko, for their involvement in directing cyber and hybrid threat operations.

Russia's embassy in London offered no immediate comment on the sanctions, which were announced collaboratively with the European Union.

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