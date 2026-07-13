Britain Strikes Back: Sanctions on Russian Cyber Networks Unveiled

On Monday, Britain unveiled a fresh wave of sanctions targeting Russian cyber networks, which the government accused of attempting to sow chaos and division across Europe.

The sanctions focus on 24 individuals and entities implicated in destructive cyber and hybrid operations, reportedly involving cybercriminals operating within proxy networks tied to Russian Intelligence Services. Among those sanctioned are senior figures from the GRU, including Vyacheslav Stafeyev, Ivan Senin, and Ivan Kasyanenko, for their involvement in directing cyber and hybrid threat operations.

Russia's embassy in London offered no immediate comment on the sanctions, which were announced collaboratively with the European Union.