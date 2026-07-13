Angry Protests Erupt After Deadly Attack in Nigeria's Benue State

In a deadly weekend attack in Nigeria's northern Benue state, at least 18 individuals were killed by gunmen, igniting protests from outraged locals. The region has long been a hotspot for violent clashes over land and resources, often involving farmers and cattle herders.

Benue police spokesperson Udeme Edet reported a lower death toll, citing eight fatalities and five injuries. The attack took place early Sunday in the Otukpo-Nobi community, with locals accusing Fulani herders of being responsible, although no group has claimed responsibility.

The violence may be linked to the recent murder of the local herders' association leader, according to local government chair Maxwell Ogiri. Women and youths later marched through Otukpo, blocking roads in protest against the ever-escalating violence.