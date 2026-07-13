Angry Protests Erupt After Deadly Attack in Nigeria's Benue State

Gunmen killed at least 18 people in Nigeria's Benue state, sparking a protest by locals demanding action against ongoing violence driven by land and resource competition. Conflicting reports state the death toll varies, with local police reporting fewer casualties. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 20:20 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 20:20 IST
Angry Protests Erupt After Deadly Attack in Nigeria's Benue State
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

In a deadly weekend attack in Nigeria's northern Benue state, at least 18 individuals were killed by gunmen, igniting protests from outraged locals. The region has long been a hotspot for violent clashes over land and resources, often involving farmers and cattle herders.

Benue police spokesperson Udeme Edet reported a lower death toll, citing eight fatalities and five injuries. The attack took place early Sunday in the Otukpo-Nobi community, with locals accusing Fulani herders of being responsible, although no group has claimed responsibility.

The violence may be linked to the recent murder of the local herders' association leader, according to local government chair Maxwell Ogiri. Women and youths later marched through Otukpo, blocking roads in protest against the ever-escalating violence.

TRENDING

1
INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

India
2
Tragedy on the Euphrates: Ferry Collision Claims Young Lives

Tragedy on the Euphrates: Ferry Collision Claims Young Lives

Global
3
Tensions Rise as U.S. and Iran Clash Over Hormuz

Tensions Rise as U.S. and Iran Clash Over Hormuz

Global
4
Shifting Political Tides: Analyzing Anwar Ibrahim's Coalition Defeat

Shifting Political Tides: Analyzing Anwar Ibrahim's Coalition Defeat

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

One Region, Ten Digital Futures: Inside ASEAN’s Uneven Transformation

South Africa Has Electricity: So Why Are Households Still Energy-Poor?

From “Incentives” to Insecurity: The Broken Economics of Refugee Teaching

When Giants Clash, Smaller Economies Pay: The Global Cost of a US–China Trade Shock

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026