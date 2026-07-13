Russian Athletes Return to Modern Pentathlon Amid UIPM Restrictions Lift

Russian athletes can participate in modern pentathlon competitions again after the UIPM lifted restrictions. This decision follows the IOC's temporary lift of the suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee. The UIPM board voted to align with the IOC's directive, marking a new era in sports governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 21:30 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 21:30 IST
Russian Athletes Return to Modern Pentathlon Amid UIPM Restrictions Lift
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In a significant move, Russian athletes will once again be able to compete in modern pentathlon events as of next month. This follows the decision by the sport's governing body, the UIPM, to lift restrictions on their participation, a move aligned with the IOC's recent provisional decision to lift the suspension on the Russian Olympic Committee.

The ban was originally imposed in 2023 due to the Russian Olympic Committee's involvement with sports organizations in occupied regions of Ukraine following Russia's military actions. This decision came after an online meeting of the UIPM Executive Board, which unanimously voted in favor of reinstatement, adhering closely to the IOC's updated guidance on not punishing athletes for political acts of their governments.

The change will take effect starting from the modern pentathlon’s European Championships in Istanbul on August 3. The UIPM's decision mirrors a similar stance taken by the governing body of table tennis, which also announced the return of Russian athletes to international competition.

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