Xabi Alonso's Chelsea Rebuild: Hunger, Passion, and Squad Overhaul

Xabi Alonso, the new manager of Chelsea, has laid out his vision for the team as they prepare for the upcoming Premier League season. After finishing tenth last season, Alonso demands greater hunger and desire for improvement from his players.

The former Liverpool and Real Madrid midfielder has been open about potential squad changes, notably mentioning interest in winger Alejandro Garnacho and emphasizing the qualities of new signing Marco Palestra. Despite not qualifying for European competitions, Alonso is focused on implementing a clear playstyle and fostering team unity.

Alonso's return to English football comes as Chelsea seeks stability following a turbulent season with managerial changes. His immediate goal is to establish a cohesive team identity, beginning with their opening match against Fulham on August 24.