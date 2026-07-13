ITDC Launches AI Summit to Build Digital Governance Skills

India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC), in partnership with the Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) and the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), has launched a three-day 'AI Champions for Digital Governance' Summit in New Delhi to strengthen artificial intelligence capabilities across government institutions and public sector organisations.

The summit, being held at Hotel Samrat from 13 to 15 July 2026, has been organised in support of the Government of India's IndiaAI Mission. It brings together senior officials, public sector executives and administrators for leadership training and practical workshops on integrating AI into governance and decision-making.

The inaugural session was attended by S. Radha Chauhan, Chairperson of the Capacity Building Commission, Vivek Aggarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Tourism and Culture, Ganesh Shankar Mishra, Joint Director of LBSNAA, Atul Sobti, Director General of SCOPE, and Mugdha Sinha, Managing Director of ITDC.

Hands-on training focuses on responsible AI adoption

The programme combines leadership sessions with practical training in AI-powered organisational transformation, data-driven decision-making and the responsible use of generative artificial intelligence in public administration. Participants are receiving hands-on training in areas such as AI-assisted productivity, prompt engineering, document analysis, data extraction and drafting using Claude, enabling them to apply AI tools effectively in administrative and policy-related work. The summit is also notable as LBSNAA's first training programme conducted in New Delhi, extending the academy's capacity-building initiatives beyond its traditional campus.

Addressing the gathering, S. Radha Chauhan said artificial intelligence has become an essential capability for every organisation. She emphasised that the real challenge lies not in learning AI tools, but in understanding how to apply them to solve practical problems. She added that successful AI adoption requires institutional transformation, high-quality data and responsible governance rather than technology alone.

Secretary Vivek Aggarwal said AI is already helping organisations improve productivity, strengthen institutional capabilities and support better decision-making, while making specialised knowledge more accessible and improving public service delivery.

Initiative supports IndiaAI Mission and future-ready governance

Delivering a message on behalf of LBSNAA Director Sriram Taranikanti, Joint Director Ganesh Shankar Mishra described AI as a leadership and governance challenge rather than simply a technological one. He said the true value of artificial intelligence will depend on its ability to strengthen institutions and improve public outcomes.

SCOPE Director General Atul Sobti said organisations that fail to embrace AI risk falling behind in an increasingly competitive environment. He noted that equipping leaders with AI knowledge today will help prepare the next generation of public sector professionals.

ITDC Managing Director Mugdha Sinha said the programme reflects the Prime Minister's vision under the India-AI Impact Summit, adding that building future-ready digital skills is essential as technology becomes more accessible and widely adopted.

The organisers said the summit reinforces the shared commitment of ITDC, SCOPE and LBSNAA to building an AI-ready public sector through continuous learning, responsible technology adoption and leadership development. The initiative also supports the broader goals of Digital India, the IndiaAI Mission and the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.