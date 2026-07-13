Trump's Diplomatic Offensive: Targeting the International Criminal Court

The Trump administration has initiated a vigorous campaign to shield U.S. personnel from prosecution by the International Criminal Court (ICC), viewing it as a threat to national sovereignty. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced new measures on Monday, emphasizing significant opposition to ICC investigations involving Americans.

Part of the strategy includes imposing sanctions on ICC officials and exerting diplomatic pressure on countries allied with the U.S. to reject ICC authority. The campaign aims to prevent any jurisdiction over U.S. personnel, particularly military personnel and law enforcement agents, by the international court.

The ICC, created to prosecute war crimes, continues to face resistance from the U.S. which has never been a member. Recent legal challenges and investigations into American actions abroad have sparked renewed tensions, prompting the Trump administration to solidify its stance against the court's authority.