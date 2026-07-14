Dr Mandaviya Calls for Worker-Centred Future at BRICS Trade Union Summit

Union Labour and Employment Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya has called for a global labour framework that places workers at the centre of technological and economic progress, urging BRICS nations to ensure that innovation is guided by social justice, responsible use of technology and respect for human dignity.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 15th BRICS Trade Union Forum (TUF) Summit 2026 in Hyderabad, the Minister said India's BRICS Presidency theme, "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability," reflects the country's commitment to creating an inclusive future of work where economic growth goes hand in hand with workers' welfare.

India highlights labour reforms and expanding social protection

Welcoming delegates from BRICS member countries, Dr Mandaviya said trade unions have played a vital role in protecting workers' rights, maintaining industrial harmony and ensuring that development benefits working people. He said the Government's labour reforms have simplified the country's legal framework by consolidating 29 labour laws into four Labour Codes, while introducing measures such as universal minimum wages, appointment letters, stronger occupational safety standards, digital compliance systems and formal recognition of gig and platform workers for the first time.

The Minister also highlighted India's use of digital public infrastructure to improve labour governance. He said the e-Shram portal has registered more than 317 million unorganised workers, helping them access welfare schemes, while the National Career Service Portal connects job seekers, employers, career centres and training providers through a nationwide digital employment platform.

Dr. Mandaviya noted that the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) now serves more than 80 million active members and 8 million pensioners, making it one of the world's largest social security institutions. He added that the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) provides healthcare and social security benefits to over 150 million insured persons and their dependants.

Employment and worker welfare remain key priorities

According to the Minister, India's social protection coverage has increased from 19% in 2015 to 64.3% in 2025, covering nearly 940 million people, with preliminary estimates indicating that coverage has now crossed one billion citizens in 2026. He also said India has created around 170 million employment opportunities over the past decade. The Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana, he added, aims to generate 35 million formal sector jobs over the next two years through employment-linked incentive programmes.

Dr Mandaviya emphasised that India's labour governance model is built on tripartite cooperation between government, employers and trade unions, with institutions such as EPFO and ESIC operating through participative mechanisms.

BRICS cooperation to focus on future of work

The Minister said BRICS countries represent nearly half of the world's population and possess one of the largest labour forces globally, creating significant opportunities for collaboration in social security, labour mobility, skill development, artificial intelligence governance and decent work. He expressed confidence that recommendations emerging from the forum would contribute to the upcoming BRICS Labour and Employment Ministers' Meeting.

The summit, organised by the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), has brought together more than 50 international delegates and around 70 representatives from Indian trade unions, labour experts and academics. Over the next two days, participants will discuss four major themes: universal social security and portability of benefits, human-centric technology and responsible AI, skill development for the future of work, and women in the changing world of work.