North East Sees Major Science Push with New Labs and Technology Growth

The North Eastern Region has witnessed a significant expansion of scientific infrastructure over the past decade, with the government strengthening weather forecasting, disaster preparedness and technology-driven development to address the region's unique geographical and environmental challenges. Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, Dr. Jitendra Singh, said the transformation reflects a sustained effort to bridge decades of neglect while making science more accessible to local communities.

Chairing a review meeting of institutions under the Department of Science and Technology (DST) at the North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR) in Shillong, the Minister said the region's strategic importance demanded greater scientific investment. He noted that before 2014, the entire North East had only two weather radars, including just one in Meghalaya despite Cherrapunji being one of the world's wettest places. Today, the region has 13 weather radars, greatly strengthening weather monitoring and early warning capabilities.

Dr. Singh also highlighted improvements in earthquake monitoring, stating that the number of seismological observatories has increased from 84 to 171. The region has also gained specialised lightning detection stations in Meghalaya and Tripura, facilities that did not exist earlier. According to him, these investments have improved scientific preparedness and disaster resilience while supporting technology-led development across the North East.

During the visit, the Minister inaugurated NECTAR's state-of-the-art Geo-Informatics Laboratory, reviewed ongoing research programmes and interacted with scientists, researchers, students, beneficiary farmers and officials working on technology-based development projects.

Technology reaches farms, schools and rural communities

Dr. Jitendra Singh stressed that scientific innovation should directly improve people's lives rather than remain confined to laboratories. He praised NECTAR for successfully converting research into practical solutions that benefit farmers, entrepreneurs, young innovators and rural communities across the region.

Among the technologies showcased was the Mobile Food Processing Unit (MPU), jointly developed by NECTAR and the CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI). Describing it as a "processing on wheels" model, the Minister said the mobile facility allows food processing technologies to reach farmers directly, enabling value addition at the farm level. The initiative is expected to improve incomes for small and marginal farmers while encouraging entrepreneurship, skill development and better food quality standards.

The Minister also reviewed NECTAR's work under the PM-DevINE programme, particularly the establishment of the Vasundhara Soil Organic Carbon Detection Laboratory-cum-Manufacturing Unit, which uses technology developed by the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC). The laboratory provides scientific soil testing and recommendations that can help farmers improve productivity through better soil management.

Officials informed the Minister that nearly 2,500 farmers have already received soil testing kits, while the initiative is expected to create a comprehensive soil health database for the North Eastern Region that can support future agricultural planning and research.

Education also featured prominently during the visit. Dr. Singh toured NECTAR's STEM Education Laboratory, where students learn robotics, coding, artificial intelligence, 3D printing and other emerging technologies through practical activities. Since becoming operational in January 2025, the laboratory has generated strong interest among school students.

He also appreciated the ongoing initiative to establish 50 STEM laboratories across five North Eastern states in partnership with IIT Kanpur, a programme expected to benefit nearly 25,000 students, particularly those studying in remote and underserved areas.

Advanced drones and geospatial technology strengthen development

The newly inaugurated Geo-Informatics Laboratory represents one of the region's most advanced geospatial technology facilities. Equipped with 17 advanced drones, including LiDAR and hyperspectral-enabled vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) platforms, along with high-performance computing systems and specialised mapping software, the laboratory supports a wide range of scientific and developmental projects.

According to officials, the facility has already completed projects covering more than 2,000 square kilometres, contributing to forest carbon assessment, biodiversity conservation, mining restoration and disaster resilience planning. Drone-based mapping has also supported over 700 villages under the SVAMITVA Scheme while assisting scientific organic farming initiatives under PM-DevINE that involve nearly 25,000 farmers.

The Minister also highlighted NECTAR's efforts to build technical skills among local youth. The institution has trained 569 drone technicians, 247 GIS and Remote Sensing professionals, 107 certified drone pilots through its Remote Pilot Training Organisation and more than 4,500 students in emerging technologies. These programmes have already created livelihood opportunities for over 190 young people from the North East while supporting India's Drone Mission and the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said NECTAR has evolved into an important technology implementation agency through initiatives covering scientific organic agriculture, community seed banks, banana fibre value addition, bamboo-based technologies, post-harvest management, food processing, technology incubation and entrepreneurship development. He noted that these interventions are strengthening farmer collectives, improving market access and generating sustainable rural livelihoods across the region.

The Minister also reviewed progress on NECTAR's permanent campus at New Shillong, which is expected to provide world-class infrastructure for research, innovation, technology demonstrations, incubation, training and capacity building. He expressed confidence that the new campus would further strengthen the institution's ability to address the North East's developmental challenges through science-driven solutions.

Congratulating NECTAR and its partner institutions, Dr. Singh said the Centre is steadily emerging as a national hub for geospatial science, drone technology, artificial intelligence and technology-enabled rural development, making a meaningful contribution to the country's vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.