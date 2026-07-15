Lithuania Heightens Security Amid Russian Threats

Lithuania is enhancing security measures around its energy and transport infrastructure due to intelligence reports of potential Russian attacks. President Gitanas Nauseda revealed precautions are being taken but did not specify potential targets. As a NATO member, Lithuania has substantially increased its defense budget since Russia's 2022 Ukraine invasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 12:22 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 12:22 IST
Lithuania Heightens Security Amid Russian Threats
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Lithuania is ramping up security around its critical infrastructure in response to intelligence indicating planned Russian attacks. This was confirmed by President Gitanas Nauseda during an interview on Wednesday.

Nauseda mentioned that the intelligence received does not specify exact targets or timing, but emphasizes the potential for damage to critical sites. This includes any operations disrupting infrastructure functionality.

In response to growing threats since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Lithuania, a NATO member bordered by the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, has tripled its defense spending. Meanwhile, Moscow refutes claims of planning attacks outside Ukraine, labeling them as anti-Russian propaganda.

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