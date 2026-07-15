Odesa and Mykolaiv Under Fire: Escalating Attacks on Ukrainian Ports

Russia has launched significant attacks on port infrastructure in Ukraine's Odesa and Mykolaiv regions. These assaults have continued for five consecutive days, targeting civilian, industrial, and port facilities. Local officials report injuries sustained during the attacks, highlighting rising tensions and disrupted operations in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 12:08 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 12:08 IST
Odesa and Mykolaiv Under Fire: Escalating Attacks on Ukrainian Ports
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  • Ukraine

Russia has intensified its military offensives against Ukrainian port facilities in the southern regions of Odesa and Mykolaiv. These attacks have now entered their fifth day, with areas crucial to civilian and industrial activities severely affected, according to regional officials.

The Governor of the Odesa region, Oleh Kiper, confirmed that the attacks involved a massive combination of drones and missiles, continuing to pose significant threats to local infrastructure and livelihoods.

In the neighboring Mykolaiv region, a Russian drone attack on Wednesday injured a man, illustrating the direct human impact of the ongoing conflict, as stated by regional governor Vitaliy Kim on Telegram.

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