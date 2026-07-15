Odesa and Mykolaiv Under Fire: Escalating Attacks on Ukrainian Ports

Russia has intensified its military offensives against Ukrainian port facilities in the southern regions of Odesa and Mykolaiv. These attacks have now entered their fifth day, with areas crucial to civilian and industrial activities severely affected, according to regional officials.

The Governor of the Odesa region, Oleh Kiper, confirmed that the attacks involved a massive combination of drones and missiles, continuing to pose significant threats to local infrastructure and livelihoods.

In the neighboring Mykolaiv region, a Russian drone attack on Wednesday injured a man, illustrating the direct human impact of the ongoing conflict, as stated by regional governor Vitaliy Kim on Telegram.