Devastating Strikes: Russian Attack on Sumy Region

A Russian attack in Ukraine's northern Sumy region resulted in at least three deaths and seven injuries. Six guided aerial bombs were deployed, severely impacting medical facilities and infrastructure, as noted by regional governor Oleh Hryhorov on Telegram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 12:46 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 12:46 IST
Devastating Strikes: Russian Attack on Sumy Region
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  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a tragic development, a Russian attack has claimed the lives of at least three individuals, leaving seven others wounded in Ukraine's northern Sumy region.

Regional governor Oleh Hryhorov reported on Wednesday that the assailants conducted six strikes using guided aerial bombs.

According to preliminary reports, one of these bombs landed perilously close to medical facilities, while others targeted vital infrastructure.

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