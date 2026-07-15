Russia Intensifies Overnight Strikes on Ukrainian Ports

Russia's military conducted overnight strikes on key Ukrainian ports, targeting infrastructure and vessels associated with the Ukrainian military. Precision-guided weapons and drones were used to hit Odesa and Chornomorsk ports, damaging facilities and four vessels. The strikes are part of ongoing tensions and conflict between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 11:11 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 11:11 IST
Russia Intensifies Overnight Strikes on Ukrainian Ports
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  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia's military carried out a series of overnight assaults on key Ukrainian ports, as confirmed by the Russian defence ministry on Wednesday. The strikes, which targeted facilities supporting the Ukrainian military, focused on the ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk in the Odesa region.

Precision-guided weapons and attack drones were employed to damage port infrastructure, including the facilities used for unloading fuel and storing lubricants. This latest aggression underscores the escalating conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Additionally, the Russian ministry reported striking four vessels designated for delivering cargoes to Ukraine's military forces in the impacted ports. The attack reflects ongoing strategic maneuvers by Russia in the region.

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