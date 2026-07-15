Rajasthan Assembly Must Remain a School of Democracy: Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has called on legislators to treat legislative institutions as places where democratic values are learned and strengthened, saying assemblies are far more than venues for passing laws. Addressing the inaugural session of the 'Legislative Pride Journey: A Gathering of Former and Current Members', organised to mark the 75th anniversary of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, Birla said democracy survives because of public trust, meaningful dialogue, respect for institutions and a commitment to serving people.

He said elected representatives should always remain aware of the responsibilities entrusted to them by citizens, adding that every decision and every debate inside a legislature carries lasting significance because it becomes part of the country's democratic history.

Rajasthan Assembly shaped Birla's political journey

Reflecting on his own career, Birla described the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly as the first institution that shaped his understanding of public life. He said the parliamentary traditions, democratic values and legislative discipline he experienced there guided his journey from student politics to becoming an MLA, a Member of Parliament and eventually the Speaker of the Lok Sabha.

According to Birla, legislative debates gain strength when members listen to one another with patience and participate in healthy discussions, while personal conflicts weaken democratic institutions. He said every speech delivered inside the House becomes a permanent record that future generations can study and learn from.

Congratulating the Assembly on completing 75 years, he said Rajasthan's democratic heritage reaches much deeper than the history of the legislature itself. He noted that traditions of consultation, community participation and local self-governance have remained central to the state's social and political life through village institutions and representative bodies. Birla also praised the Assembly's contribution to social justice, public welfare and inclusive development through legislation and thoughtful policymaking. He paid tribute to former Chief Minister Bhairon Singh Shekhawat for his role in developing the present Assembly building, describing it as a symbol of constitutional values and democratic confidence.

Young lawmakers urged to study, listen and embrace technology

Birla encouraged young legislators to prepare themselves through continuous learning, careful listening and active participation in legislative business. He said people remember the conduct of public representatives more than the offices they hold, making knowledge, integrity and credibility essential qualities for effective leadership.

He urged lawmakers to rely on facts, sound reasoning and constructive discussion instead of rhetoric, reminding them that politics ultimately exists to serve society and strengthen the nation. Sharing an early experience from his tenure as Lok Sabha Speaker, Birla recalled being advised by a senior parliamentarian never to rise from the Chair unnecessarily, explaining that respect for institutions begins with respect for their traditions.

Looking ahead, Birla stressed the need to modernise legislative functioning through digital preservation of debates and proceedings. Easy access to historical records, he said, would strengthen institutional memory, support research and help future legislators benefit from the experiences of previous generations. He expressed confidence that the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly would continue setting high standards for democratic governance during India's Amrit Kaal.