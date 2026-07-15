Transforming Varanasi: Major Elevated Corridor Projects Get Green Light

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has greenlit two significant elevated corridor projects in Varanasi, totaling Rs 25,445.96 crore. Aimed at decongesting traffic and improving multimodal connectivity, these projects are part of the broader Varanasi Decongestion Plan under the Hybrid Annuity Model.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted the initiatives' people-centric benefits during a media briefing. He emphasized that these projects will not only facilitate tourism but also positively transform residents' lives in Varanasi, or Kashi, by enhancing traffic flow and infrastructure.

The first project, valued at Rs 14,447.64 crore, involves constructing a 46 km six-lane elevated corridor along the River Ganga. It will drastically cut travel time, providing better connectivity between NH-19 and key destinations like the Kashi Railway Station, Varanasi Airport, and cultural landmarks. Additionally, a 43.22 km corridor along the River Varuna, costing Rs 10,998.32 crore, will further improve access and develop logistics capacity within the region.