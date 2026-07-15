PIC Welcomes FSCA Probe Into Governance Concerns

The FSCA said the PIC holds a unique position in South Africa's financial system as the country's largest asset manager and the custodian of significant public sector savings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 15-07-2026 19:13 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 19:13 IST
PIC Welcomes FSCA Probe Into Governance Concerns
The PIC Board recently placed Chief Executive Patrick Dlamini on precautionary suspension following allegations contained in the whistleblower report. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa's Public Investment Corporation (PIC) has welcomed an investigation by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) into allegations of unethical practices raised through a whistleblower report. The Board said it has already provided the regulator with the information and documents requested as part of the investigation and remains committed to full cooperation throughout the process.

The FSCA announced the probe after expressing concern over recent developments involving the PIC, including questions surrounding governance, leadership stability, transparency and their potential impact on confidence in one of the country's most important financial institutions.

Regulator stresses importance of accountability

The FSCA said the PIC holds a unique position in South Africa's financial system as the country's largest asset manager and the custodian of significant public sector savings. It noted that the institution carries a responsibility to uphold the highest standards of governance, integrity and accountability, adding that recent events have raised concerns about whether those standards are being consistently maintained.

The investigation will be conducted under Section 135 of the Financial Sector Regulation Act, allowing the regulator to examine governance processes and related issues highlighted in the whistleblower report.

Leadership changes announced to ensure stability

The PIC Board recently placed Chief Executive Patrick Dlamini on precautionary suspension following allegations contained in the whistleblower report. It also decided that August Van Heerden would step down from his role as Acting Chief Investment Officer. To maintain continuity in investment operations, the Board has appointed Leon Smit, currently Head of Fixed Income in Listed Investments at the PIC, as the new Acting Chief Investment Officer.

The Board said it supports strong regulatory oversight and believes institutions such as the PIC and the FSCA share the responsibility of protecting the retirement savings of millions of South Africans through transparent governance and sound decision-making. It added that governance reforms have already strengthened oversight processes and reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with regulators to maintain confidence in the country's financial sector.

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