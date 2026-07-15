India Couture Week 2026: A Grand Celebration of Fashion and Artistry

India Couture Week 2026 is set to captivate fashion enthusiasts as it kicks off on July 23 in Hyderabad with Anamika Khanna's show. The week promises a stunning showcase of designers, including Tarun Tahiliani, Masaba, and Rahul Mishra, continuing in New Delhi. Expect an unforgettable celebration of Indian couture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 21:24 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 21:24 IST
India Couture Week 2026: A Grand Celebration of Fashion and Artistry
India Couture Week (Image source: FDCI). Image Credit: ANI

The highly anticipated India Couture Week 2026 is poised to dazzle as top Indian designers gear up to display their striking collections. Launched at Hyderabad's historic Falaknuma Palace on July 23 with Anamika Khanna's fashion show, the week promises to captivate audiences with a grand showcase of couture.

In the subsequent days, the fashion festivities will move to New Delhi, where esteemed designers Falguni Shane Peacock, Tarun Tahiliani, and Masaba, among others, will reveal their latest creations. The event reaches its zenith with a grand finale by Rahul Mishra, featuring a star-studded lineup of couturiers like JJ Valaya and Aisha Rao.

As the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) announces the show's roster, Chairman Sunil Sethi expresses enthusiasm for the diverse lineup, celebrating innovation and craftsmanship. Reliance Brands reaffirms its enduring collaboration with FDCI, aiming to elevate the Indian fashion landscape through this prestigious event, partnered with Nexxus New York.

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