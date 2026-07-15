CDC Leadership Faces Vaccine Challenges: Trump's Nominee Grilled

Erica Schwartz, President Trump's nominee to head the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), faced rigorous questioning from the Senate health committee on her stance regarding vaccine safety and public health misinformation.

During the hearing, Senator Bill Cassidy grilled Schwartz about her ability to maintain control over the agency, particularly in confronting Health Secretary Kennedy's controversial views. Schwartz affirmed her commitment to scientific integrity and transparency in her leadership role.

Alongside Schwartz, Sean Kaufman, nominated for assistant secretary, also faced scrutiny over his previous remarks on vaccines. Both nominees aim to restore public trust and effectively tackle public health crises, including the current measles resurgence and Ebola outbreak.