CDC Leadership Faces Vaccine Challenges: Trump's Nominee Grilled
Erica Schwartz, President Trump's nominee for CDC Director, faced intense Senate questioning regarding vaccine policies amid ongoing leadership turmoil. Senators pressed her about scientific integrity and responses to public health misinformation. Her priority, if confirmed, would be restoring trust in public health. The nominee for assistant secretary also faced scrutiny over past vaccine remarks.
- Country:
- United States
Erica Schwartz, President Trump's nominee to head the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), faced rigorous questioning from the Senate health committee on her stance regarding vaccine safety and public health misinformation.
During the hearing, Senator Bill Cassidy grilled Schwartz about her ability to maintain control over the agency, particularly in confronting Health Secretary Kennedy's controversial views. Schwartz affirmed her commitment to scientific integrity and transparency in her leadership role.
Alongside Schwartz, Sean Kaufman, nominated for assistant secretary, also faced scrutiny over his previous remarks on vaccines. Both nominees aim to restore public trust and effectively tackle public health crises, including the current measles resurgence and Ebola outbreak.