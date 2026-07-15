CDC Leadership Faces Vaccine Challenges: Trump's Nominee Grilled

Erica Schwartz, President Trump's nominee for CDC Director, faced intense Senate questioning regarding vaccine policies amid ongoing leadership turmoil. Senators pressed her about scientific integrity and responses to public health misinformation. Her priority, if confirmed, would be restoring trust in public health. The nominee for assistant secretary also faced scrutiny over past vaccine remarks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 21:25 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 21:25 IST
CDC Leadership Faces Vaccine Challenges: Trump's Nominee Grilled
  • Country:
  • United States

Erica Schwartz, President Trump's nominee to head the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), faced rigorous questioning from the Senate health committee on her stance regarding vaccine safety and public health misinformation.

During the hearing, Senator Bill Cassidy grilled Schwartz about her ability to maintain control over the agency, particularly in confronting Health Secretary Kennedy's controversial views. Schwartz affirmed her commitment to scientific integrity and transparency in her leadership role.

Alongside Schwartz, Sean Kaufman, nominated for assistant secretary, also faced scrutiny over his previous remarks on vaccines. Both nominees aim to restore public trust and effectively tackle public health crises, including the current measles resurgence and Ebola outbreak.

TRENDING

1
ADB Widens Its Safety Net as Energy and Food Shocks Threaten Asia

ADB Widens Its Safety Net as Energy and Food Shocks Threaten Asia

Global
2
FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

Ghana
3
Can Africa Finance More of Its Own Infrastructure? AfDB and Sovereign Funds Test a New Model

Can Africa Finance More of Its Own Infrastructure? AfDB and Sovereign Funds ...

Global
4
Binance Marks Nine Years as It Expands Beyond Crypto

Binance Marks Nine Years as It Expands Beyond Crypto

South Africa

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Namibia's Fixed Currency Peg Leaves Limited Room for Independent Monetary Policy: IMF

Who Really Wins From AI? IMF Finds $2.7 Trillion Gains Flow Mainly to Wealthier Countries

How Stronger Competition and Lower Tariffs Can Unlock Faster Growth in Middle East and Central Asia

ADB Study Reveals How ICT Reforms Can Unlock China's Digital Trade and Regional Economic Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026