EU Struggles with New Sanctions Against Russia

The European Union envoys have not yet reached an agreement on a new package of sanctions against Russia, as revealed by an EU diplomat. They did agree to maintain the current price cap on Russian oil at $44.10 per barrel until July 23, while discussions on the sanctions continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 21:26 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 21:26 IST
EU Struggles with New Sanctions Against Russia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • European Union

Envoys of the European Union have so far failed to reach a consensus on a proposed new package of sanctions aimed at Russia. The ongoing conflict with Ukraine has placed pressure on the EU to respond decisively, but negotiations have stalled.

According to an EU diplomat, while discussions are ongoing, there has been agreement on maintaining the current price cap on Russian oil, set at $44.10 per barrel, until July 23.

The delay in finalizing the 21st sanctions package highlights the complexities the EU faces in balancing economic considerations and political pressures amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

TRENDING

1
ADB Widens Its Safety Net as Energy and Food Shocks Threaten Asia

ADB Widens Its Safety Net as Energy and Food Shocks Threaten Asia

Global
2
FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

Ghana
3
Can Africa Finance More of Its Own Infrastructure? AfDB and Sovereign Funds Test a New Model

Can Africa Finance More of Its Own Infrastructure? AfDB and Sovereign Funds ...

Global
4
Binance Marks Nine Years as It Expands Beyond Crypto

Binance Marks Nine Years as It Expands Beyond Crypto

South Africa

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Namibia's Fixed Currency Peg Leaves Limited Room for Independent Monetary Policy: IMF

Who Really Wins From AI? IMF Finds $2.7 Trillion Gains Flow Mainly to Wealthier Countries

How Stronger Competition and Lower Tariffs Can Unlock Faster Growth in Middle East and Central Asia

ADB Study Reveals How ICT Reforms Can Unlock China's Digital Trade and Regional Economic Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026