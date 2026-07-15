EU Struggles with New Sanctions Against Russia

Envoys of the European Union have so far failed to reach a consensus on a proposed new package of sanctions aimed at Russia. The ongoing conflict with Ukraine has placed pressure on the EU to respond decisively, but negotiations have stalled.

According to an EU diplomat, while discussions are ongoing, there has been agreement on maintaining the current price cap on Russian oil, set at $44.10 per barrel, until July 23.

The delay in finalizing the 21st sanctions package highlights the complexities the EU faces in balancing economic considerations and political pressures amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.