South Africa Reaffirms Global Push for Water Security

South Africa has reaffirmed its commitment to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, with a strong focus on improving water security and expanding access to clean water and sanitation. Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina outlined the country's priorities during a bilateral meeting with Lok Bahadur Thapa, President of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), on the sidelines of the UN High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development.

The discussions centred on Sustainable Development Goal 6, which calls for universal access to safe water and sanitation by 2030, while encouraging stronger international partnerships to support investment, innovation and sustainable water management.

Government outlines strategy to tackle water challenges

Majodina said water security remains a national priority and highlighted the establishment of the National Water Crisis Committee (WATERCOM), chaired by President Cyril Ramaphosa, to address persistent water supply disruptions, ageing infrastructure and service delivery challenges.

She explained that the committee brings together all levels of government to speed up interventions, remove administrative delays and direct resources to municipalities experiencing severe water shortages. The Minister said South Africa has adequate bulk water resources, although ageing infrastructure, water losses, population growth and rising demand continue to place pressure on the country's water systems. She also stressed that long-term progress will depend on sustained investment, stronger coordination, technological innovation and closer international cooperation.

Partnership and innovation remain central to SDG 6

ECOSOC President Lok Bahadur Thapa welcomed South Africa's contribution to global discussions on water security and encouraged the country to participate in the next cycle of Voluntary National Reviews, describing its experience as valuable for advancing the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda.

Majodina said the recommendation would be conveyed to the government and reaffirmed South Africa's commitment to transparency and global cooperation. She also highlighted ongoing groundwater development, borehole projects and collaboration with African partners on desalination technologies to improve water access in underserved communities.

The Minister called for greater participation by women and young people in water governance, saying inclusive leadership will play an important role in developing sustainable solutions for future generations.