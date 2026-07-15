Mandela Month Call to Keep Children Safe During Holidays

As South Africa marks Mandela Month, families are being encouraged to honour Nelson Mandela's legacy by protecting the country's most vulnerable citizens—its children. With schools closed for the winter holidays, authorities are urging parents and guardians to remain alert and take extra steps to ensure children's safety at home, in public spaces and online. The school break offers children time to relax and spend time with family and friends, though it also increases the risk of accidents, exploitation and online harm when children are left without proper supervision.

Parents encouraged to monitor online and outdoor activities

Parents are advised to stay informed about the websites, applications and social media platforms their children use to reduce the risk of cyberbullying, online exploitation and contact with child predators. Families travelling or visiting busy public places should also agree on a meeting point in case children become separated and teach them to seek help from police officers, security personnel, trusted adults or nearby shop workers if they get lost.

Children should be encouraged to speak openly with their parents or guardians and never keep secrets about interactions that make them feel uncomfortable, particularly when strangers are involved. Authorities also reminded families that there is no waiting period to report a missing child. Parents and guardians should immediately contact the nearest police station if a child goes missing. Support is also available through Crime Stop, the Gender-Based Violence Command Centre and Missing Children South Africa.

Mandela Month highlights shared responsibility for children's well-being

July is observed as Mandela Month, with Nelson Mandela International Day celebrated on 18 July, encouraging people to dedicate 67 minutes of service to helping others. President Cyril Ramaphosa said Mandela Day should inspire South Africans to strengthen efforts to reduce poverty and inequality by investing in education, healthcare and opportunities for vulnerable communities. He said acts of service are closely connected to the broader work of building stronger institutions and creating lasting social change. The campaign reminds communities that protecting children through everyday acts of care and responsibility is one of the most meaningful ways to honour Nelson Mandela's enduring legacy.