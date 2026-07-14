South Africa renews pledge to meet 2030 Sustainable Development Goals

South Africa has reaffirmed its commitment to achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, with Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Seiso Mohai urging the international community to work together to speed up progress as the global deadline moves closer.

Speaking during the General Debate of the United Nations High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development at the UN Headquarters in New York, Mohai said only four years remain to deliver on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), making stronger international cooperation more important than ever.

He said South Africa's development agenda continues to be guided by the principles of equality, inclusion, human dignity and sustainable economic transformation. These priorities are fully reflected in the country's National Development Plan Vision 2030 and the Medium-Term Development Plan, which align national policies with the global SDG framework.

Mohai said the government remains committed to ensuring that development reaches every section of society, with particular attention given to women, young people, persons with disabilities, rural communities and other vulnerable groups. He added that inclusive growth can only succeed when opportunities are shared more widely and no community is left behind.

The Deputy Minister highlighted the importance of partnerships in delivering lasting development outcomes. Government continues to work alongside civil society organisations, businesses, academic institutions, development partners and international organisations to strengthen programmes that improve living standards and create sustainable economic opportunities.

He noted that South Africa has made steady progress in expanding access to electricity, safe drinking water, sanitation, digital connectivity and social protection. These improvements have strengthened essential services for millions of people, even though the country continues to face major social and economic challenges that require sustained attention.

Mohai said stronger implementation, reliable financing and deeper collaboration will be essential if countries are to achieve the SDGs by 2030. He called on developed nations to fulfil commitments related to development finance, technology transfer, capacity building, debt sustainability and reforms to the global financial system, particularly to support developing economies.

He also congratulated the countries presenting their Voluntary National Reviews during this year's High-Level Political Forum and confirmed that South Africa will present its next review in 2027. The report will provide an opportunity to assess progress, share lessons learned and identify actions needed to accelerate implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Closing his address, Mohai reaffirmed South Africa's commitment to solidarity, inclusive economic growth and sustainable development while paying tribute to Nelson Mandela, saying his legacy continues to inspire efforts to build a more just, peaceful and equitable world.