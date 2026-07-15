Shivraj Singh Calls for More CSR Investment in Agriculture

Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has called on India's corporate sector to invest more actively in agriculture and rural development through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), saying businesses should view social investment as a shared responsibility rather than a legal requirement.

Speaking at the ICAR CSR Conclave 2026 in New Delhi, Chouhan urged companies to embrace Mahatma Gandhi's principle of trusteeship, where wealth is considered a resource held in trust for society. He said industries grow because the nation provides opportunities, making it their responsibility to contribute to the welfare of farmers, rural communities and agricultural research.

Research must deliver real benefits to farmers

The Minister stressed that scientific research should move beyond laboratories and reach farmers' fields, turning innovation into practical solutions that improve agricultural productivity and livelihoods. He said CSR funding can play a major role in promoting climate-resilient farming, improving soil health, supporting nutritious food systems, expanding agricultural skill development and encouraging women-led enterprises.

Referring to the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan, Chouhan said scientists must work closely with farmers to share improved crop varieties, modern farming practices and new technologies. He cited the example of modern jute fibre extraction machines that reduce processing time and improve fibre quality, saying such innovations should reach farmers quickly through stronger public-private collaboration.

Focus on youth, women and sustainable farming

Chouhan highlighted several areas where CSR can create lasting impact, including support for agri-tech startups, drone pilot training, food processing, agricultural entrepreneurship and skill development for rural youth. He said many young people are willing to remain in farming if they are given access to technology, training and business opportunities.

The Minister also called for greater support for women farmers and Self-Help Groups, pointing to initiatives such as Drone Didi as examples of how women are transforming rural agriculture. He encouraged companies to prioritise women-led enterprises as part of their CSR programmes.

Expressing concern about declining soil quality and excessive use of fertilisers and pesticides, Chouhan urged greater investment in sustainable farming and programmes such as the Soil Health Card initiative. He reminded corporate leaders that while companies are required to spend 2 per cent of their profits on CSR, the real purpose of the policy is to improve lives and strengthen the nation's future through meaningful social contribution.