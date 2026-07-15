Uniting Forces: CSR for Agricultural Advancement
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan calls on the corporate sector to invest in agriculture and rural development through CSR, stressing on the importance of aligning with India's ethos of trusteeship and driving innovation in areas like climate-resilient agriculture and women's entrepreneurship.
- Country:
- India
In a compelling call to action at the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Conclave 2026, Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan emphasized the corporate sector's role in nation-building. He urged companies to align with the Indian ethos of trusteeship, dedicating earnings to the welfare of farmers and agricultural research.
Highlighting the conclave's discussions, Chouhan stressed the necessity of tangible impacts in areas such as climate-resilient agriculture and soil health. He cited the advancement in the jute sector as an exemplar of technology benefiting farmers and called for commercialization to ensure broader application.
Chouhan advocated for CSR investment in strengthening agricultural training, supporting agri-tech startups, and promoting women-led initiatives. He emphasized that CSR should be seen as a moral obligation beyond just a legal requirement, fostering the essence of societal responsibility and national progress.
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