Ayush Ministry, Delhi University Join Hands on Medicinal Plants

The National Medicinal Plants Board (NMPB) under the Ministry of Ayush and the University of Delhi, through Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences (BCAS), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen scientific research and innovation in India's medicinal plants sector.

The agreement was signed in New Delhi in the presence of Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ayush Prataprao Jadhav, who described the partnership as an important step towards combining traditional herbal knowledge with modern scientific research to unlock the full potential of India's medicinal plant resources.

Focus on research, technology and sustainable solutions

The collaboration will support research in medicinal plants, product development, value addition, post-harvest technologies, sustainable packaging, technology transfer and capacity building. It also seeks to encourage the conservation and responsible use of India's rich biodiversity while creating practical solutions for farmers and industry.

Jadhav said India possesses one of the world's richest collections of medicinal plants and a centuries-old tradition of herbal healthcare. He noted that evidence-based research and innovation are essential for increasing the global credibility and commercial value of Indian medicinal plant products. According to the Minister, the initiative supports Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of building a healthier, self-reliant and developed India by 2047.

Collaboration expected to benefit farmers and young innovators

NMPB Chief Executive Officer Mahesh Dadhich said research-driven innovation can improve farmers' incomes by promoting medicinal plant cultivation and developing new eco-friendly packaging materials made from plant-based resources as alternatives to conventional materials. He added that growing medicinal plants in suitable ecological zones, including riverbank areas, can strengthen biodiversity conservation while creating sustainable livelihood opportunities.

BCAS will contribute its expertise in food technology, nutraceuticals, post-harvest processing and sustainable packaging. The institution's patented technologies and research capabilities are expected to accelerate product commercialisation and encourage entrepreneurship in the medicinal plants sector.

Officials believe the partnership will strengthen collaboration between academia and industry, speed up technology transfer and increase public awareness about the health, economic and environmental value of medicinal plants while creating new opportunities for researchers, startups and rural communities.