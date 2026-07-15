Dina Pule Urges South Africans to Break the Silence on GBVF

Social Development Minister Dina Pule has urged South Africans to report signs of Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) before situations become life-threatening, saying silence often allows abuse to escalate into tragedy.

Speaking ahead of Women's Month in August, Pule stressed that preventing violence against women requires action from every member of society. She encouraged communities to immediately alert the police and social workers whenever they suspect abuse instead of waiting until it is too late. She said timely intervention can protect victims and prevent more serious consequences.

Minister calls on men to help end violence

Pule said her involvement in women's organisations from a young age exposed her to the struggles faced by women, girls and elderly women who continue to experience abuse. She noted that the scale of GBVF has led the government to treat it as a national priority, with President Cyril Ramaphosa declaring the crisis a national disaster.

The Minister also appealed to men to take greater responsibility in protecting women and children. She said every man has a duty to safeguard the women in their lives, including mothers, wives and daughters, and questioned why anyone would choose to harm those who give life.

Pule expressed hope that this year's Women's Month would be marked by fewer reported incidents of violence, reflecting stronger commitment from communities and men to protect women.

Women's Month highlights ongoing fight for equality

South Africa observes Women's Month every August in honour of the more than 20,000 women who marched to the Union Buildings on 9 August 1956 to protest apartheid pass laws. The annual commemoration celebrates the achievements of women while drawing attention to the challenges they continue to face.

Despite constitutional protections and various government initiatives, GBVF remains one of South Africa's most serious social issues. Government, civil society organisations and communities continue working together to prevent violence, support survivors and ensure perpetrators are held accountable.