Dina Pule Urges South Africans to Break the Silence on GBVF

Speaking ahead of Women's Month in August, Pule stressed that preventing violence against women requires action from every member of society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 15-07-2026 21:48 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 21:48 IST
Dina Pule Urges South Africans to Break the Silence on GBVF
Pule expressed hope that this year's Women's Month would be marked by fewer reported incidents of violence, reflecting stronger commitment from communities and men to protect women. Image Credit: X(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Social Development Minister Dina Pule has urged South Africans to report signs of Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) before situations become life-threatening, saying silence often allows abuse to escalate into tragedy.

Speaking ahead of Women's Month in August, Pule stressed that preventing violence against women requires action from every member of society. She encouraged communities to immediately alert the police and social workers whenever they suspect abuse instead of waiting until it is too late. She said timely intervention can protect victims and prevent more serious consequences.

Minister calls on men to help end violence

Pule said her involvement in women's organisations from a young age exposed her to the struggles faced by women, girls and elderly women who continue to experience abuse. She noted that the scale of GBVF has led the government to treat it as a national priority, with President Cyril Ramaphosa declaring the crisis a national disaster.

The Minister also appealed to men to take greater responsibility in protecting women and children. She said every man has a duty to safeguard the women in their lives, including mothers, wives and daughters, and questioned why anyone would choose to harm those who give life.

Pule expressed hope that this year's Women's Month would be marked by fewer reported incidents of violence, reflecting stronger commitment from communities and men to protect women.

Women's Month highlights ongoing fight for equality

South Africa observes Women's Month every August in honour of the more than 20,000 women who marched to the Union Buildings on 9 August 1956 to protest apartheid pass laws. The annual commemoration celebrates the achievements of women while drawing attention to the challenges they continue to face.

Despite constitutional protections and various government initiatives, GBVF remains one of South Africa's most serious social issues. Government, civil society organisations and communities continue working together to prevent violence, support survivors and ensure perpetrators are held accountable.

TRENDING

1
ADB Widens Its Safety Net as Energy and Food Shocks Threaten Asia

ADB Widens Its Safety Net as Energy and Food Shocks Threaten Asia

Global
2
FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

Ghana
3
Can Africa Finance More of Its Own Infrastructure? AfDB and Sovereign Funds Test a New Model

Can Africa Finance More of Its Own Infrastructure? AfDB and Sovereign Funds ...

Global
4
Binance Marks Nine Years as It Expands Beyond Crypto

Binance Marks Nine Years as It Expands Beyond Crypto

South Africa

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Namibia's Fixed Currency Peg Leaves Limited Room for Independent Monetary Policy: IMF

Who Really Wins From AI? IMF Finds $2.7 Trillion Gains Flow Mainly to Wealthier Countries

How Stronger Competition and Lower Tariffs Can Unlock Faster Growth in Middle East and Central Asia

ADB Study Reveals How ICT Reforms Can Unlock China's Digital Trade and Regional Economic Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026