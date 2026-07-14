Dina Pule vows to earn public trust as Social Development Minister

Newly appointed Social Development Minister Dina Pule has pledged to devote herself to serving South Africa's most vulnerable citizens, saying she fully understands the responsibility that comes with returning to public office and intends to earn the confidence placed in her through her actions.

Speaking in an interview with the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS), Pule described her appointment by President Cyril Ramaphosa as a privilege that carries a deep sense of duty rather than personal achievement. She thanked the President for trusting her with the portfolio and said she was determined to justify that confidence through honest and dedicated service.

Pule also reflected on her return to Parliament after the 2024 General Elections, where she was elected as a Member of Parliament before taking on the role of Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Agriculture. She said that experience strengthened her commitment to public service and reminded her of the importance of accountability in government.

The Minister acknowledged that her years away from frontline politics allowed her to reflect on her past, rebuild damaged relationships and gain a clearer understanding of what genuine public service demands. She said that period of self-reflection helped shape the values she intends to bring into her new position and reminded her that leadership is built on trust, integrity and consistent conduct.

Pule said she does not see her appointment as a return to political life for its own sake. Instead, she views it as an opportunity to prove that trust can be restored when public representatives demonstrate integrity and remain committed to serving citizens with humility. She recognised that the country expects ethical leadership from those in government and said she intends to meet those expectations every day.

Her immediate focus will be on South Africans who rely most heavily on government support, including children receiving social grants, older persons caring for extended families and young people striving for opportunities that can improve their lives. She said these groups remain at the centre of the department's mission and deserve a government that places their needs first.

Pule stressed that every decision she makes as Minister will be guided by the Constitution, which she described as the country's highest authority and the foundation for responsible governance. She said the oath she has taken is a promise to uphold the rights and dignity of every South African while ensuring that public resources are used to improve lives.

Describing her appointment as a second chance, Pule said she understands that redemption must be demonstrated through hard work rather than words alone. She believes South Africa is a country willing to offer people another opportunity, provided they show through their conduct that they deserve it.

She closed by expressing gratitude to President Ramaphosa and the people of South Africa for giving her another opportunity to serve, promising to honour that trust with dedication, ethical leadership and a commitment to improving the lives of those who depend on the country's social development programmes.