U.S. Intensifies Sanctions on Iran's International Weapons Network
The U.S. government sanctions individuals and entities involved in an international network aiding Iran's weapons procurement. Targeting Iranian, Russian, and Nigerian nationals and entities, this move intensifies tensions between Washington and Tehran. It highlights Iran's use of global networks to obscure the IRGC's role in illicit activities.
- Country:
- United States
- Iran
- Russia
- Nigeria
The United States government announced new sanctions on Wednesday against individuals and entities connected to an international network allegedly supporting Iran's weapons procurement efforts.
The targets of these sanctions include Iranian, Russian, and Nigerian nationals, as well as various entities operating within those countries, according to a statement from the U.S. Treasury Department.
This move is part of a broader strategy by the Trump administration to escalate pressure on Iran amid rising tensions, particularly concerning the Strait of Hormuz.