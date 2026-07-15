United Front: March on Washington 2026 to Defend Voting Rights

Civil rights leaders are gearing up for a significant event on August 28, 2026, marking the 63rd anniversary of the famed 1963 March on Washington. The upcoming 'March on Washington 2026: Defend the Vote' aims to spotlight deteriorating federal voting rights protections.

The coalition, spearheaded by Rev. Al Sharpton's National Action Network and featuring Martin Luther King III, seeks to address the impact of a Supreme Court ruling in April that weakens Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act. This decision affects legislation and maps that could potentially marginalize racial minorities' voting power.

Some Republicans support the ruling, claiming race-based redistricting breaches constitutional limits. However, civil rights activists argue the decision undermines critical voting protections. The march intends to remind lawmakers of the importance of safeguarding democratic foundations through robust electoral mechanisms.