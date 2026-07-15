Teen Charged in Right-Wing Terror Plot

A 14-year-old boy from south London has been charged with terrorism offences linked to extreme right-wing ideology, following an alleged plan to attack two mosques. Initially arrested for criminal damage to a car, a police search uncovered documents suggesting intentions of terrorism acts. Authorities assure no wider threat exists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 22:44 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 22:44 IST
Teen Charged in Right-Wing Terror Plot
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  • United Kingdom

A 14-year-old boy from south London is facing serious terrorism charges after being linked to extreme right-wing ideology with plans targeting two local mosques. The arrest emerged from an investigation into separate criminal damage.

Authorities discovered documents during a police search that revealed preparations for acts of terrorism, leading to the charge of conducting acts to further terrorism intentions.

Helen Flanagan, head of Counter-Terrorism Policing London, emphasized the gravity of the charges, indicating community concern but mentioning the isolated nature of the threat. Support measures are in place for the affected mosques.

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