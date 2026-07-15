Tragic Drone Attack: Fatalities at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

The chief engineer of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Alexander Yakovlev, and his driver were killed by a Ukrainian drone near the station. The attack escalates tensions, with Russia accusing Ukraine of 'terror' actions against the Russian-controlled facility, highlighting ongoing conflicts in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 23:26 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 23:26 IST
Tragic Drone Attack: Fatalities at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant
engineer
  • Country:
  • Russia

The chief engineer at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was killed in a Ukrainian drone strike near the facility, according to Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom.

Rosatom's head, Alexei Likhachev, confirmed that the drone attack targeted a service car between the plant and Enerhodar, claiming the lives of engineer Alexander Yakovlev and his driver.

This incident has intensified accusations from the Kremlin, which blames Ukraine for escalating 'terror' actions against the power station, seized by Russia during its military operations in Ukraine in 2022.

TRENDING

1
ADB Widens Its Safety Net as Energy and Food Shocks Threaten Asia

ADB Widens Its Safety Net as Energy and Food Shocks Threaten Asia

Global
2
FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

Ghana
3
Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI
Blog

Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI

Global
4
NZ Declares First North Island Special Herd for Sika Deer Conservation

NZ Declares First North Island Special Herd for Sika Deer Conservation

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Climate-Health Divide: A Warming World, Unequal Protection, Rising Deaths

AI Is Entering the Social Fabric of Health and Governance Is Falling Behind

Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI

Namibia's Fixed Currency Peg Leaves Limited Room for Independent Monetary Policy: IMF

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026