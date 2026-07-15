Tragic Drone Attack: Fatalities at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant
The chief engineer of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Alexander Yakovlev, and his driver were killed by a Ukrainian drone near the station. The attack escalates tensions, with Russia accusing Ukraine of 'terror' actions against the Russian-controlled facility, highlighting ongoing conflicts in the region.
- Country:
- Russia
The chief engineer at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was killed in a Ukrainian drone strike near the facility, according to Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom.
Rosatom's head, Alexei Likhachev, confirmed that the drone attack targeted a service car between the plant and Enerhodar, claiming the lives of engineer Alexander Yakovlev and his driver.
This incident has intensified accusations from the Kremlin, which blames Ukraine for escalating 'terror' actions against the power station, seized by Russia during its military operations in Ukraine in 2022.