Ransomware Storm: Reliance Group Data Breach at India's Largest Nuclear Plant
A ransomware group, World Leaks, has posted sensitive files related to the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant on the dark web. Linked to Reliance Group, the breach could threaten plant safety. This incident highlights India's growing vulnerability to cyber threats. Government and cybersecurity agencies are investigating the breach.
- Country:
- India
A massive data breach involving Reliance Group has raised alarms regarding the safety of India's largest nuclear facility, the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant, located in Tamil Nadu. The ransomware group, World Leaks, published files purportedly containing sensitive blueprints and supplier details linked to the plant.
The incident has exposed vulnerabilities in India's cybersecurity infrastructure as hacks become increasingly common. A breach of this magnitude potentially puts plant safety at risk, with experts warning of the dangers these files could pose if exploited by foreign actors.
Reliance Group, the contractor for parts of the plant, confirmed a partial data breach and noted the involvement of third-party service provider Yotta. Indian authorities are probing the situation, as the nation attempts to bolster its cyber defenses against rising threats.