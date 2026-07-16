U.S. Approves Major Arms Sale to Saudi Arabia

The U.S. State Department has confirmed the green light for a significant arms deal with Saudi Arabia, valued at approximately $1.96 billion. This transaction includes advanced precision kill weapon systems and necessary equipment, representing a deepening of defense relations between the two countries.

BAE Systems is set to take the lead as the principal contractor, according to a statement issued by the State Department. This aligns with the U.S. strategy of bolstering defense ties and security arrangements in the region.

The deal underscores the importance of strategic partnerships and defense collaborations, amid evolving geopolitical dynamics.