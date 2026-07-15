U.S. Launches New Wave of Strikes Against Iran
The U.S. military announced a new series of strikes against Iran as of 6 a.m. ET, aimed at reducing Iranian military capabilities used in attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, as per U.S. Central Command on social platform X.
- Country:
- United States
On Wednesday morning, the U.S. military initiated another round of strikes against Iran, starting at 6 a.m. Eastern Time.
According to a statement released by the U.S. Central Command on the social media platform X, these operations are aimed at further degrading the military capabilities utilized by Iranian forces.
The focus of these strikes is on the Iranian military's recent attacks on commercial shipping operations in the strategic Strait of Hormuz.
ALSO READ
-
Strait Showdown: U.S. and Iran Clash Over Strategic Waterways Amid Energy Threats
-
British Couple's Ordeal in Iran: Unjust Extended Sentences
-
Houthi Missiles Signal a New Phase in Middle Eastern Tensions
-
Iran's Strategic Chokehold: A New Front in Global Energy Tensions
-
Devastating Strikes: Russian Attack on Sumy Region