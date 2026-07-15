U.S. Launches New Wave of Strikes Against Iran

The U.S. military announced a new series of strikes against Iran as of 6 a.m. ET, aimed at reducing Iranian military capabilities used in attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, as per U.S. Central Command on social platform X.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 16:00 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 16:00 IST
U.S. Launches New Wave of Strikes Against Iran
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  • United States

On Wednesday morning, the U.S. military initiated another round of strikes against Iran, starting at 6 a.m. Eastern Time.

According to a statement released by the U.S. Central Command on the social media platform X, these operations are aimed at further degrading the military capabilities utilized by Iranian forces.

The focus of these strikes is on the Iranian military's recent attacks on commercial shipping operations in the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

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